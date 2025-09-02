Drivers are being warned to brace for disruption this week amid a series of roadworks and closures along busy routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including the A619, A61 and A6.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until November 9.

Storforth Lane at Hasland will be closed on Sundays between August 31 and September 21, from 9.30am until 4.30pm, to allow for repairs to be carried out.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 High Street at Brimington until September 3.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Drivers may also encounter delays along the A619 Worksop Road outside Staveley until September 12.

Drivers may face disruption along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until September 12.

Three sets of roadworks are taking place along the A619 through Baslow, which are set to be completed on September 2.

Motorists may face delays in Matlock, with roadworks along the A6 Dale Road taking place until September 7.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Emergency gas repairs are also underway along the A6 Haddon Road outside Bakewell – which are set to be completed on September 5.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

