Drivers will face delays amid a series of roadworks and closures along busy routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – including the A619, A61, A632 and A6.

Roadworks are taking place on St Mary’s Gate in Chesterfield town centre until September 26.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until January 30.

Drivers may face delays along Churchside at Hasland, with roadworks underway until September 24.

Drivers may encounter disruption along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until September 29.

Motorists may face disruption along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross – with roadworks taking place until December 9.

Roadworks are taking place along Williamthorpe Road between North Wingfield and Holmewood – and are set to be completed by October 10.

The A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town will be impacted by roadworks until October 1.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Motorists may face delays along Mansfield Road at Alfreton, with roadworks underway until September 25.

Roadworks are taking place along High Street, between Heanor and Loscoe, until September 26.

Temporary traffic lights are being installed above the junction of St John Street and Buxton Road in Ashbourne town centre – and will be in place for around three weeks.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

You can stay informed, as well as find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area, by clicking the link here: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/