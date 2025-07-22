Roadworks and closures are set to cause disruption for drivers along a number of busy routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including the A619, A617, A632 and A6.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until November 9.

Calow Lane at Hady is closed until July 23 to allow for cable repair works to take place.

Drivers are set for delays along the A61 Derby Road at Birdholme, with roadworks taking place until July 25.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Roadworks are also taking place on Ashover Road at Old Tupton – with drivers being warned of disruption along the route until July 24.

Motorists may face disruption along the A617 Mansfield Road at Doe Lea, with roadworks underway until July 25.

Drivers may encounter delays along the A6 Haddon Road between Bakewell and Darley Dale, with works underway until July 25.

Dimple Road in Matlock is also set to be impacted by roadworks along the route – which will be completed by July 24.

Drivers are set for delays along the A6007 Crosshill outside Heanor, with roadworks underway until July 23.

Cromford Road at Wirksworth will be impacted by roadworks until August 1.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.