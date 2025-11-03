Drivers will face disruption this week as busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire are hit by roadworks and closures – including the A619, A61, A632 and A6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Crow Lane will be closed until February 2026 as part of platform reconstruction works at Chesterfield Railway Station.

A section of the A632 Chesterfield Road at Duckmanton is currently closed to allow for repairs to a water pipe impacted by persistent leaks. Staveley Road will remain open to traffic throughout these works and access to the Arkwright Arms pub will be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until January 30.

Closures and roadworks are in place across Chesterfield and Derbyshire - with drivers encouraged to plan their journeys ahead this week.

Drivers may face delays along Newbold Road in Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place at the route’s junction with Loundsley Green Road until December 7.

Roadworks are also taking place along Spital Lane in Chesterfield until – with motorists being warned of disruption until November 10.

Drivers may encounter delays along High Street at Old Whittington, with roadworks underway until November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of Old Road at Brampton will also be closed between Ashgate Road and Chatsworth Road until 4.00pm today (Monday, November 3).

Roadworks are taking place along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross – with a completion date of November 7.

Roadworks are also taking place along the A619 Worksop Road at Mastin Moor until November 4.

Motorists may face delays along North Church Street in Bakewell town centre – with roadworks underway until November 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Delays are likely on High Street in Ripley – with works taking place along the route until December 5.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

You can stay informed, as well as find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area, by clicking the link here: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/