The temporary traffic lights have been reinstalled on the A6 following the Easter weekend.

The temporary traffic lights have returned to the A6 in Matlock Bath today (Tuesday, April 22) – after they were taken down for the Easter weekend.

The lights are in place to allow for repairs to damaged retaining wall which holds the A6 up, preventing the road from collapsing.

Contractors were able to do enough work underneath the A6 at Matlock Bath to make sure the road was safe to open up for the Bank Holiday weekend.

The repairs are set to continue for another four weeks, with hopes that the road will fully-reopen in May.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Thanks to everyone for their patience with these works, and thank you to the teams involved.

"There’s been some extra complications due to things like finding more damage and historic cabling, maybe related to the historic illuminations, but we’re on track.”