Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers warned of delays on busy routes across Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Heanor and Ripley – including the A61, A619 and A632
A number of roadworks are underway along the A619 Chesterfield Road between Brimington and Staveley – with the last of these expected to be completed by October 9.
Drivers may also face disruption along Newbold Road, with roadworks in place until October 5.
Motorists were warned of potential delays on Whitecotes Lane, where roadworks are underway until September 30.
Roadworks are in place along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town – and are scheduled to be completed by October 4.
Delays are likely along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross, with works taking place on the roundabout at Harris Way until October 11.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
The junction of John Street and the A6007 Loscoe Road is closed in Heanor until September 29, to allow for cabling works to be completed.
A series of roadworks are also likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
