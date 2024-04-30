Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers set to face delays and disruption as closures and roadworks hit busy routes across Chesterfield, Belper, Matlock and Ripley
Roadworks are taking place along Chatsworth Road until May 13, with delays likely along the route.
Cadent have begun works along Manor Road, between Calow and Brimington, with disruption expected until May 23.
A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.
Roadworks are in place along Derby Road, between Old Tupton and Clay Cross, until May 10.
Motorists may face disruption along Bank Road in Matlock, with roadworks along the route set to be completed by May 3.
Roadworks are taking place along Chesterfield Road and Market Place in Belper until May 2.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is another long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
