Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers set to face delays amid roadworks and closures on busy routes across Chesterfield, Matlock, Bolsover and Ripley – including the A61, A619 and A632
Cadent is completing maintenance works along the A632 Top Road at Calow, with roadworks in place until August 16.
A section of Station Lane at Old Whittington will be closed until December 23, as Yorkshire Water install connection chambers along the route.
Roadworks are underway along Newbold Road, which are set to be completed by August 30.
Drivers may face delays along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Bolsover, with roadworks taking place until July 19.
Roadworks are taking place along the A61 Derby Road at New Tupton, and are set to be completed by July 19.
Motorists may encounter disruption on Mansfield Road, between Alfreton and South Normanton, with works underway along the route until August 2.
Roadworks are taking place along Smedley Street in Matlock, which are set to be completed by August 2.
Drivers using the A619 Worksop Road towards Mastin Moor may face disruption until tomorrow (July 17), with roadworks underway along the route.
Oker Road, between Matlock and Darley Bridge, is a long term closure – with investigations into a landslip taking place.
Lees Road, between Stanton Lees and Birchover, is closed until December 2024 – with a landslip occurring along the route.
Commonside Road at Barlow also remains shut until October 2024 due to a landslip.
A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.
