Motorists will encounter delays this week amid a series of roadworks and closures along busy routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including the A619, A61 and A6.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until November 9.

Storforth Lane at Hasland will be closed on Sundays between August 31 and September 21, from 9.30am until 4.30pm, to allow for repairs to be carried out.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Ringwood Road at Brimington until September 19.

Storrs Road at Brampton is another route currently impacted by roadworks – which are set to be completed on September 17.

A section of Ashgate Road in Chesterfield is closed to allow for urgent gas main repair works – which will be completed by September 18.

Roadworks are taking place on St Mary’s Gate in Chesterfield town centre until September 26.

Drivers may also encounter delays along the A619 Worksop Road outside Staveley until September 17.

Drivers may face disruption along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until September 29.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Bakewell Road at Baslow, which are set to be completed on September 17.

Motorists may face delays in Darley Dale, with roadworks along Chesterfield Road taking place until September 17.

Roadworks are underway along Cromford Road at Wirksworth – and are set to be completed by October 10.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Hassop Road between Bakewell and Calver is closed until September 19 to allow for repairs to take place.

Temporary traffic lights are being installed above the junction of St John Street and Buxton Road in Ashbourne town centre – and will be in place for around three weeks.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

