Motorists are set for disruption as works are due to commence in Matlock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works, carried out by a water company Severn Trent, are set to start on Monday, June 2 and last for approximately four weeks.

Road closures will be in place along Bank Road between Crown Square and the junction of Imperial Road and Lime Grove in Matlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a welfare unit and working area set up within the Lido Car Park from Tuesday May 27 for approximately six weeks.

Motorists are set for disruption as works are due to commence in Matlock.

The works are part of Severn Trent’s scheme to reduce the number of spills within the Combined Sewer Overflow network in a bid to improve river health in the area.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "This is because during heavy rainfall the capacity of our pipes get inundated, which means they struggle with the amount of extra flows coming through our systems - which sometimes result in over spills into local water courses."

As part of the improvements, the team is investigating the requirement to install new storage solutions which is proposed to be in the Lido Car Park behind Bank Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This work is in the early design and assessment stages, with construction work not anticipated to start for several months at the earliest.

Road closures will be in place along Bank Road between Crown Square and the junction of Imperial Road and Lime Grove in Matlock. (Image: Severn Trent)

As part of the planning, contractors need to complete some early ground investigation works within the site location and on Bank Road between the junction of Imperial Road and Crown Square.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent added: “We know it can be a nuisance to have this work happening near you, but please be assured that we, along with our contract partner Galliford Try, will do everything we can to minimize any disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible.

“We're really sorry about this, but it will mean we will keep everyone safe and get the work done as quickly as possible. There will be designated diversions that will be signposted as you approach the working areas from all routes."