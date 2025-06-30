Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers set for disruption as road closure planned to allow for BT pole replacement works
A temporary road closure will be in place at Wyaston Road in Ashbourne from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on Tuesday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 9.
The road will be closed between the entrance to The Ark and the junction with Dobbin Horse Lane.
This is to facilitate BT pole replacement works.
Motorists asked to use a diversion via Wyaston Road, Old Hill, Old Derby Road, Derby Road, Moor Lane, Quilow Lane, and vice versa.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place.
"Access will be maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road. The road will re-open as soon as the work is finished. This may be earlier than advertised.
“Anyone needing further information should ring Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.”
