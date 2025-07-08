Motorists will face delays along a number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – amid a series of roadworks and closures.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield – with roadworks underway until July 10.

Roadworks will also impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – which are taking place until November 9.

Spital Lane in Chesterfield is closed until July 10, with Cadent undertaking works along the route.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys this week.

Drivers are set for delays along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Long Duckmanton, with roadworks taking place until July 9.

Motorists may face disruption along Sheepbridge Lane at Dunston, with roadworks underway until July 11.

Drivers may encounter delays along the A6 Dale Road North at Darley Dale, with works underway until July 12.

Motorists are also set for disruption along the A6 Derby Road at Cromford until July 28.

Dimple Road in Matlock is closed until August 8 to allow for surface dressing works to take place.

Drivers are set for delays along the A610 Codnor Gate outside Ripley, with roadworks underway until July 10.

Motorists may face disruption along Mansfield Road at Alfreton, with roadworks taking place until July 18.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.