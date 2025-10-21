Drivers are set to encounter delays as busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire are hit by roadworks and closures this week – including the A619, A61, A632 and A6.

A section of Crow Lane will be closed until February 2026 as part of platform reconstruction works at Chesterfield Railway Station.

Motorists are set for disruption along the A619 Hall Road at Brimington, with work underway to refurbish a pedestrian crossing until October 23.

The B6057 Sheffield Road/Station Road at Whittington Moor will be closed from 6.30pm until 2.00am, with Derbyshire County Council completing work along the route – which will finish on November 3. Closures will only be in place between Monday and Thursday each week, with the route not impacted on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until January 30.

The west section of the A632 Chesterfield Road at Duckmanton will be closed for several weeks – to allow for repairs to a water pipe impacted by persistent leaks. Staveley Road will remain open to traffic throughout these works and access to the Arkwright Arms pub will be maintained.

A section of the A619 Chatsworth Road will also be closed between Storrs Road and Walton Road. The route will be shut from 7.00pm until 4.00am each day, with the works set to be completed on October 25.

Drivers may face delays along Spital Lane in Chesterfield – with roadworks underway until November 14.

Motorists may encounter disruption along the A61 Derby Road at New Tupton, with roadworks underway until October 23.

Roadworks are taking place along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross – with a completion date of October 31.

Roadworks are also taking place along the A619 Worksop Road at Mastin Moor until November 4.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip. Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

You can stay informed, as well as find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area, by clicking the link here: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/