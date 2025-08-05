Drivers will face delays this week as roadworks and closures hit a number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including the A61, A619, A617 and A615.

The A619 Chatsworth Road will be closed between 7.00pm and midnight from Monday to Friday, and from 5.00pm to midnight on Sundays, to allow resurfacing works to take place. These works will be underway until August 14 – with the closure in place between the junction with the A632 Walton Road and Wheatbridge Road.

The A619 Wheatbridge Road will be closed from 7.00pm until midnight every day, except Sundays, until August 14. The closure will be in place between West Bars interchange and the route’s junction with Chatsworth Road.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until November 9.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys this week.

Drivers may face disruption along Station Road at Brimington, with roadworks underway until August 6.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Worksop Road outside Staveley until September 12.

Drivers using the A61 Stretton Road outside Clay Cross may face disruption, with roadworks taking place until August 14.

Motorists may encounter delays along Hill Top at Bolsover, with roadworks underway until August 6.

Motorists may face disruption along the A617 Mansfield Road at Doe Lea, with roadworks underway until August 7.

The A615 Matlock Green in Matlock is also set to be impacted by roadworks along the route – which will be completed by August 11.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.