Drivers are set to encounter disruption along a series of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week amid roadworks and closures – including the A619, A61, A632 and A6.

A section of Crow Lane will be closed until February 2026 as part of platform reconstruction works at Chesterfield Railway Station.

Roadworks are underway along Compton Street in Chesterfield – and are set to be completed by October 3.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until January 30.

Drivers may face delays along the A632 Matlock Road at Walton, with roadworks taking place until October 3.

Motorists may encounter disruption along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until October 13.

Roadworks are taking place along the A61 High Street at Clay Cross – with a completion date of December 9.

Roadworks are underway along Williamthorpe Road between North Wingfield and Holmewood – and are set to be completed by October 10.

Drivers are set for delays along the A619 Duke Street in Staveley town centre – with roadworks taking place until December 4.

Roadworks are also taking place along the A619 Worksop Road at Mastin Moor until November 4.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Motorists may face delays along Mansfield Road at Alfreton, with roadworks underway until September 30.

Roadworks are taking place along Monyash Road outside Bakewell until September 30.

Temporary traffic lights are being installed above the junction of St John Street and Buxton Road in Ashbourne town centre – and will be in place for around three weeks.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 23 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

You can stay informed, as well as find, save and share Public Notices that affect you in your local area, by clicking the link here: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/