Drivers are set to face delays this week amid a series of roadworks and closures along busy routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including the A617, A619, A632, A6 and A38.

Motorists may encounter delays along the A619 Chatsworth Road and Wheatbridge Road – with carriageway resurfacing works taking place until September 22.

Roadworks will impact drivers on the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield until November 9.

Motorists may encounter delays along Somersall Lane at Brampton, after a footbridge was damaged by a fallen tree – leading to a temporary pedestrian crossing being put in place.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Chesterfield Road at Staveley until August 25, and on the A619 Worksop Road outside Staveley until September 12.

Drivers may face disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town, with roadworks underway until August 25.

Delays are likely along Alfreton Road between South Normanton and Alfreton, with roadworks in place until August 21. Drivers may also encounter delays along the A38 Mansfield Road outside South Normanton, with a lane closure in place until August 31.

Drivers are set to face disruption at the junction of the A6 Matlock Road and A610 Ripley Road in Ambergate – with a new traffic signal junction being installed. These works are set to continue until December 5.

Motorists may encounter delays along the A617 at Glapwell – with roadworks underway until midnight today (Wednesday, August 20).

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

