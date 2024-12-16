Motorists will face disruption across Derbyshire over the coming days – with a series of roadworks and closures impacting busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley, Ripley, Baslow, Bamford, Bolsover and more.

Roadworks are underway along Linacre Road in Chesterfield – with delays likely until December 19.

Station Back Lane in Chesterfield is a long term closure, with the route set to reopen in July 2025.

Roadworks are taking place along Inkersall Road, between Inkersall and Staveley – which are set to be completed by December 19.

Motorists may see their journeys impacted along the A6175 Heath Road, with roadworks that are set to be completed by December 18.

Roadworks are also underway along Eckington Road outside Staveley – and will be in place until December 24.

Motorists may face disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Arkwright Town, with roadworks underway until December 20.

Drivers may face delays along the A618 Rotherham Road near Clowne, with roadworks taking place until December 20.

A section of Church Street in Matlock is closed until December 17 to allow for repairs to a burst pipe.

Motorists are likely to encounter disruption along the A615 Matlock Road at Brackenfield, with roadworks underway until December 26.

Roadworks are in place along the A619 Chesterfield Road near Baslow – and will continue until December 20.

There are three long term closures due to landslips – Lees Road between Stanton Lees and Birchover, Commonside Road at Barlow, and Leashaw between Holloway and Crich.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6187 Hope Road at Bamford, which are set to be completed by January 2025.

Drivers will face delays along the A623 in the High Peak, close to the route’s junction with Manchester Road – with roadworks taking place until December 20.

A series of roadworks are likely to lead to delays for drivers on Derby Road between Ripley and Holbrook until January 2025.