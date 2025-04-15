Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers set for delays amid roadworks and closures on busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Staveley, Dronfield and more – including the A61, A619, A632, A6 and more
Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.
The A619 Worksop Road is currently being impacted by roadworks near Staveley, which are set to be completed by April 17.
Drivers may face delays along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until April 25.
Motorists are being warned of potential disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Matlock – with roadworks taking place until May 9.
Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Derby Road at Matlock Bath until May 20.
Drivers are set for delays along Main Road at Unstone, with roadworks underway until April 25.
Roadworks may also lead to disruption along the A6175 Heath Road near Holmewood, with work set to be completed by April 16.
Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.
Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.
Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.
