Motorists are being warned to brace for disruption on a number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including the A619, A617, A6 and more.

A section of Newbold Road in Chesterfield is closed until February 19 to allow Cadent to carry out works along the route.

Motorists will experience delays along St Augustine’s Road in Chesterfield, with part of the route being closed for works by Yorkshire Water until February 14.

A lane closure is also in place along the A617 until February 7.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

A section of Old Hall Road in Brampton is closed between Chatsworth Road and Old Road – with drivers unable to access the route until February 11.

Roadworks are underway on Hall Lane at Staveley, with drivers warned of disruption along the route until February 12.

The A619 Baslow Road at Bakewell is also currently being impacted by roadworks – which are set to be completed by February 7.

Motorists will face delays on the A6 Derby Road at Duffield, with roadworks in place until February 7.

Drivers will also face disruption on Wingfield Road, between Alfreton and Oakerthorpe – with roadworks underway until February 6.

Roadworks are taking place along the A608 Heanor Road, between Heanor and Smalley – which are set to be completed by February 6.

Motorists are being warned of delays in the Rowsley area, with roadworks underway along Dale Road North and Chatsworth Road until February 21.

The A54 Cat and Fiddle will be closed between Wednesday, February 5 and Friday, February 7 – with the route shut from 9.00am until 3.00pm each day. The closure will be in place between the route’s junction with the A53 and the county boundary.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 17.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.