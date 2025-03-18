Drivers are set to face disruption on some of the busiest roads across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – with the A61, A619, A632 and A6 among the routes hit by roadworks and closures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.

Roadworks are also taking place along Ashgate Road in Chesterfield until March 20 – with drivers being warned of delays along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A619 Ringwood Road is currently being impacted by roadworks at Brimington, which are set to be completed by May 5.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys for the rest of the week.

Roadworks are taking place along Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor until March 28.

Roadworks are underway along Brimington Road at Tapton, which will be finished by April 7.

Roadworks are taking place along Somersall Lane at Brampton – which will be completed by March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers may face delays along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until April 25.

Motorists are being warned of potential disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Matlock – with two sets of roadworks taking place until March 24 and March 28 respectively.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Derby Road at Matlock Bath until April 6.

Motorists may face disruption along the A53 outside Buxton, with roadworks underway until March 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks are taking place along West Street in Eckington – with drivers being warned of delays on the route until March 20.

Motorists may also encounter delays along the A610 Nottingham Road at Ripley, with roadworks underway until March 21.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.