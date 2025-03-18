Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers set for delays amid roadworks and closures along busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Ripley, Buxton and more – including the A61, A619, A632, A6, A610, A53 and more
Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.
Roadworks are also taking place along Ashgate Road in Chesterfield until March 20 – with drivers being warned of delays along the route.
The A619 Ringwood Road is currently being impacted by roadworks at Brimington, which are set to be completed by May 5.
Roadworks are taking place along Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor until March 28.
Roadworks are underway along Brimington Road at Tapton, which will be finished by April 7.
Roadworks are taking place along Somersall Lane at Brampton – which will be completed by March 21.
Drivers may face delays along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until April 25.
Motorists are being warned of potential disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Matlock – with two sets of roadworks taking place until March 24 and March 28 respectively.
Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Derby Road at Matlock Bath until April 6.
Motorists may face disruption along the A53 outside Buxton, with roadworks underway until March 24.
Roadworks are taking place along West Street in Eckington – with drivers being warned of delays on the route until March 20.
Motorists may also encounter delays along the A610 Nottingham Road at Ripley, with roadworks underway until March 21.
Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.
Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.
Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.