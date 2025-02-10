The maintenance works on A38 in Derbyshire are set to start tonight (Monday, February 10).

Drivers will face disruption as sections of the carriageway between Breadsall and Mickleover will be closed overnight to allow for the motorway to be resurfaced.

The works, which will be carried out between 8pm and 6am, will also see road markings refreshed and drainage gullies repaired.

Here are the details of road closures on A38 which are set to be in place until February 20 – including exact times parts of motorway will be affected by works.

A38 northbound and southbound between Little Eaton Roundabout and Palm Court Carriageway will be closed overnight between 8pm on Monday, February 10 and 6 am on Friday, February 14.

A38 northbound Findern entry slip road is set for closures between 8pm on Monday, February 10 and 6 am on Tuesday, February 12.

A38 northbound between Findern interchange and Mickleover carriageway will be closed between 8pm on Monday, February 10 and 6 am on Tuesday, February 12.

A38 eastbound between Carkeel roundabout and Saltash Tunnel carriageway will see closures from 8pm on Monday, February 10 to 6 am on Saturday, February 15.

A38 eastbound from Chudleigh to Haldon Hill and A38 westbound between Trerulefoot and Liskeard will be closed from 8pm on Monday, February 10 to 6 am on Saturday, February 15.

A38 westbound Chudleigh exit slip will be closed between 7pm on Tuesday, February 11 and 6am on Wednesday, February 12.

Further roadworks will take place between A38 southbound and A516 westbound link road from Friday, February 14 to Monday, February 17. Southbound entry slip road from Hospital Island will be closed on Thursday, February 20.