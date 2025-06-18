Motorists are set to face delays along some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s busiest routes this week – amid a series of roadworks and closures.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20. Further roadworks are also underway along the route near Baslow – which are set to be completed by June 21.

Spital Lane in Chesterfield is closed until July 10, with Cadent undertaking works along the route.

Roadworks are taking place along Ashgate Road in Chesterfield – with disruption likely along the route until June 20.

Motorists are set for disruption along the A617 Mansfield Road at Doe Lea, with roadworks underway until June 19.

Roadworks are underway along the A61 Main Road at Higham – and are set to be completed by June 25.

Drivers may encounter delays along Tom Lane at Duckmanton, with roadworks taking place until June 20.

Two sets of roadworks are taking place along the A619 Worksop Road at Barlborough – finishing on June 23 and June 27 respectively.

Roadworks are underway along Sheffield Road at Unstone – and are set to be completed by June 23.

Motorists may encounter disruption along the A6 Bakewell Road in Matlock, with works underway until June 19.

Roadworks are underway on Bridge Street in Bakewell, with motorists set for delays along the route until June 20.

Motorists are set to face disruption along Mansfield Road in Alfreton, with roadworks taking place until June 27.

Delays are also likely along High Street between Heanor and Loscoe, with roadworks underway until June 19.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.