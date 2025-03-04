Drivers will encounter delays across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week as some of the county’s busiest routes are hit by roadworks and closures – including the A61, A619, A632 and more.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.

Roadworks are also taking place along Linacre Road in Chesterfield until March 11 – with drivers being warned of delays along the route.

Station Road is currently being impacted by roadworks near Brimington, which are set to be completed by March 5.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys this week.

Roadworks are taking place along Dunston Road at Dunston until March 6.

Roadworks are underway along Brimington Road at Tapton, which will be finished by April 7.

Roadworks are underway on Hall Lane at Staveley, with drivers warned of disruption along the route until March 7.

Drivers may face delays along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until April 25.

Motorists are being warned of potential disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road outside Matlock – with roadworks taking place until March 28.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Derby Road at Matlock Bath until April 6.

Motorists may face disruption along the A53 outside Buxton, with roadworks underway until March 11.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.