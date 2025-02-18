Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers face disruption as busy routes are impacted by roadworks and closures across Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Bolsover, Buxton and more – including the A619, A632, A6, A615 and A53
A section of Newbold Road in Chesterfield is closed until February 26 to allow Cadent to carry out works along the route.
Roadworks are taking place along the A632 Hady Hill until February 19.
A lane closure is in place along the A619 Rother Way until February 21.
Motorists may face delays along Station Road in Chesterfield, with roadworks in place until February 20.
Roadworks are underway on Hall Lane at Staveley, with drivers warned of disruption along the route until February 21.
Motorists will face disruption on the A632 Moor Lane near Bolsover, with roadworks in place until February 24.
Roadworks are taking place along the A6175 Heath Road until February 21.
Drivers will encounter delays along the A615 Matlock Road near Wessington, with roadworks underway until March 7.
Motorists are being warned of delays in the Rowsley area, with roadworks underway along Dale Road North and Chatsworth Road until February 21.
Roadworks are taking place along the A632 Lime Tree Road at Matlock until February 21.
Drivers may also face delays along the A6 Dale Road between Matlock and Matlock Both, with roadworks along the route that are set to be completed by February 21.
Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Baslow Road outside Bakewell until February 21.
Motorists may face disruption along the A53 outside Buxton, with roadworks underway until February 25.
Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.
Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.
Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.
