Motorists are set to face delays along a number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including the A619, A632, A6 and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of Newbold Road in Chesterfield is closed until February 26 to allow Cadent to carry out works along the route.

Roadworks are taking place along the A632 Hady Hill until February 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lane closure is in place along the A619 Rother Way until February 21.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

Motorists may face delays along Station Road in Chesterfield, with roadworks in place until February 20.

Roadworks are underway on Hall Lane at Staveley, with drivers warned of disruption along the route until February 21.

Motorists will face disruption on the A632 Moor Lane near Bolsover, with roadworks in place until February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks are taking place along the A6175 Heath Road until February 21.

Drivers will encounter delays along the A615 Matlock Road near Wessington, with roadworks underway until March 7.

Motorists are being warned of delays in the Rowsley area, with roadworks underway along Dale Road North and Chatsworth Road until February 21.

Roadworks are taking place along the A632 Lime Tree Road at Matlock until February 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers may also face delays along the A6 Dale Road between Matlock and Matlock Both, with roadworks along the route that are set to be completed by February 21.

Roadworks are taking place along the A619 Baslow Road outside Bakewell until February 21.

Motorists may face disruption along the A53 outside Buxton, with roadworks underway until February 25.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.