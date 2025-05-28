Motorists are set to face delays across a number of key routes in Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – with roadworks and closures along routes such as the A61, A619 and A632.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.

Drivers may encounter delays along the A61 Derby Road at Birdholme, with roadworks taking place until May 29.

Roadworks are underway along the A632 Hady Hill – and are set to be completed by June 9.

Motorists may encounter disruption along the A619 Ringwood Road at Brimington, with works underway until May 29.

Roadworks are taking place along the A632 Amber Lane at Kelstedge – with potential delays until May 29.

Drivers may face disruption along the A615 Wingfield Road at Alfreton – with roadworks underway until May 30.

Roadworks are underway on Bridge Street in Bakewell, with motorists set for delays along the route until June 9.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.