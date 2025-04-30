Derbyshire roadworks: Closures and roadworks lead to disruption for drivers on busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley and more – including the A619, A632, A6 and more
Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.
The A619 High Street is currently being impacted by roadworks at Brimington, which are set to be completed by May 2.
Roadworks are underway along Hall Lane at Staveley, and are currently expected to be completed by May 9.
Drivers may encounter disruption along the A616 Barlborough Road at Clowne, with roadworks taking place until May 2.
Motorists are being warned of potential disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Matlock – with roadworks taking place until May 9.
Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Derby Road at Matlock Bath until May 20.
Roadworks are taking place along Broombank Road in Chesterfield until May 2.
Drivers are set for delays along Main Road at Unstone, with roadworks underway until May 2.
Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.
Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.
Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.
