Derbyshire roadworks: Closures and roadworks lead to disruption for drivers along busy routes in Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton, Staveley, Eckington and more – including the A61, A619, A632, A6, A38 and more

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Drivers are set for delays on a number of busy routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this week – with the A61, A619, A632 and A6 and A38 among the routes hit by roadworks and closures.

Motorists may face disruption along the A619 Baslow Road outside Chesterfield – with roadworks taking place until June 20.

The A619 Ringwood Road is currently being impacted by roadworks at Brimington, which are set to be completed by May 5.

Roadworks are underway along Brimington Road at Tapton, which will be finished by April 7.

Drivers may need to plan their journeys this week.
Drivers may need to plan their journeys this week.

Drivers may face delays along the A61 Derby Road at Wingerworth, with roadworks underway until April 25.

Roadworks are also taking place along Eckington Road at Staveley, which are set to finish on April 15.

Motorists are being warned of potential disruption along the A632 Chesterfield Road at Matlock – with three sets of roadworks taking place. Two of those will be completed by April 2, and the third will be underway until May 9.

Roadworks are taking place along the A6 Derby Road at Matlock Bath until May 20.

Motorists may face disruption along the A6 outside Buxton, with roadworks underway until April 4.

Motorists may also encounter delays along the A6 Matlock Road at Ambergate, with roadworks underway until April 11.

Roadworks are taking place along the A38 Alfreton Road near South Normanton, which will be finished on April 4.

Commonside Road at Barlow is a long-term closure due to a landslip – with the route set to remain closed until October 2025.

Chesterfield Road at Beeley is another route that has been impacted by subsidence – with works taking place until February 2026.

Leashaw at Holloway has also been closed following a landslip, with the reopening date set for November 2025.

