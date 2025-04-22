Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Long delays’ have been reported on A632 in Duckmanton as drivers are set for disruption amid roadworks.

Drivers have reported ‘long queues’ on A632 (Chesterfield Road) near Arkwright Arms pub in Duckmanton earlier today (Tuesday, April 22).

This comes as road works, which are being carried out by Severn Trent, have commenced today.

The works, which will see ground investigation and water pipe replacement, are set to continue until May 10 with temporary traffic lights put in place.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said in an online statement: “In recent years Severn Trent has received reports of bursts in Duckmanton and from Tuesday, 22 April 2025, you'll see our contractors Forkers working in the A632 Chesterfield Road checking ground investigations in preparation to replace the water pipe.

"To do this safely, they'll need to close one lane and manage traffic using temporary traffic lights.”

A a two-way temporary traffic lights system has been put in place today affecting traffic moving along the west section of the A632 Chesterfield Road in Duckmanton. The temporary lights will be in place for a week with footpath in this section of the road also closed.

The second part of the works will start on Thursday, May 1, when a two-way temporary traffic lights system will be put in place for 10 days affecting traffic moving along the east section of the A632 Chesterfield Road in Duckmanton.

To help the flow of traffic for the duration of the works the traffic lights will be manually controlled between 7 am and 7 pm on weekdays.

Joan Dixon, County Councillor for Bolsover South division has shared the following appeal online: “Delays on the A632 in Duckmanton! “Starting on the 22nd April Severn Trent Water will be working towards replacing water pipes. “If you have any concerns or queries about this work, please get in touch with Christina Massey at Severn Trent on 07974119705 between 8:00AM and 16:00PM (Monday to Friday)

"If you have a query out of office hours, please contact Severn Trent's 24hr Customer Contact Centre on0800 783 44 44”.