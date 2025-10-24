Drivers are set for disruption as a busy road in the Peak District will see another closure next week.

The A6187 will be closed between Hathersage and Hope next week to allow for repairs after an accident which saw a vehicle damage Mytham Bridge, with quarter of a tonne of stones pushed into River Derwent.

The road closure will be in place between 9am and 3.30pm from Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31.

This comes shortly after a recent set of roadworks causing disruption for motorists traveling via the A6187 with temporary traffic lights in place to allow repairs to retaining walls.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “If you use the A6187 from Hathersage to Hope, you’ll be aware that we’ve had traffic lights on this road for a fair amount of time while we fixed damage to retaining walls at Dalmar House and opposite the garden centre.

“Annoyingly, just after this work was finished and the road fully reopened, a vehicle hit Mytham Bridge. Stone blocks weighing up to a quarter of a tonne were pushed into the River Derwent below. So the traffic lights were back.

“As the road will be closed for all traffic, including buses, this will affect the 271/272. During the road closure times, this service will stop at Bamford railway station on the east side of the closure, passengers will be met by the shuttle bus driver, who will walk with them along and over the footbridge to get on the shuttle bus for onward travel. The walk is around 300m.

"The same will happen in reverse for passengers travelling in the opposite direction. For further information please contact the appropriate bus company.

“Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience this work may cause.”

There will be a signed diversion route in place with motorists asked to travel via the A625, the A623, and the B6049 before rejoining the A6187.