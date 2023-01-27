News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire roads to be gritted as temperatures expected to drop below 0

Derbyshire drivers have been informed that several roads will be gritted tonight, as road temperatures are forecast to drop.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire County Council will be out gritting all primary routes in the county from 6pm tonight.

This is due to road surface temperatures forecast to be below zero overnight.

Following roads will not be gritted due to road works and closures:

Park Road, Hadfield - Road not gritted due to temporary road closure for bridge works.

A625 Froggatt Edge - Road not gritted due to road closure for STW works

Hickton Road Swanwick - road closed for STW works. No gritting activities during daytime (0730 - 1730hrs)

A5004 Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge. Road not gritted between Whaley Lane and Horwich End X-roads due to road closure for Railway Bridge works

Derwent Way - Road not gritted due to road closure

Commonside Road Barlow - Road not gritted due to closure for landslip repairs

Leashaw, Holloway - Road not gritted due to landslip (road closed)

Oker Road, Snitterton - Road closed and not gritted due to landslip

Lees Road, Stanton - Road closed and not griited due to landslip

Derbyshire County CouncilDerbyshireWhaley Bridge