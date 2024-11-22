Derbyshire road reopens after car fire leaves it closed for over 2 hours
Motorists were urged to avoid the area as emergency services were dealing with the inicdent.
Greenhill Lane in Riddings was closed between Hill Top Road and South Street due to a car fire earlier this afternoon (Friday, November 22).
Derbyshire police have estimated the road would be shut at least until 5 pm and drivers were urged to use alternative routes.
Police have confirmed the road has been fully reopened after 2 pm.
