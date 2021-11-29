Derbyshire road closures - update on snow causing problems for drivers

Gritters have been out again since 4am this morning

Derbyshire county coincil says farmer contractors with JCBs and other equipment will be called in to help clear snow and ice from some of the routes.

It follows another busy night for theit team of gritters who were out in force across the county treating roads on our primary gritting routes, followed by secondary routes, until around midnight.

The following roads remain closed due to snow and ice:

A57 Snake Pass

A53 Axe Edge

A6024 Holme Moss

A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle

Rushup Edge

Winnats Pass

B5053 (From A515 to Glutton Bridge)

A5270 Old Coalpit Lane