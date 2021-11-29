Derbyshire road closures - update on snow causing problems for drivers
Work to reopen some of the closed roads in the north of Derbyshire will resume this morning following another cold night.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 7:30 am
Derbyshire county coincil says farmer contractors with JCBs and other equipment will be called in to help clear snow and ice from some of the routes.
It follows another busy night for theit team of gritters who were out in force across the county treating roads on our primary gritting routes, followed by secondary routes, until around midnight.
The following roads remain closed due to snow and ice:
A57 Snake Pass
A53 Axe Edge
A6024 Holme Moss
A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle
Rushup Edge
Winnats Pass
B5053 (From A515 to Glutton Bridge)
A5270 Old Coalpit Lane
A515 Buxton to Ashbourne (passable with care in places)