Derbyshire road closures: Drivers warned of roadworks disruption this week

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from midnight, January 12 to 11.59pm March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

Drivers are being warned about roadworks and road closures

• M1, from midnight, February 12 to 11.59pm March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from midnight, February 17 to 11.59pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to junction 31, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M1, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8am March 7 to 5pm March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 28, mobile hard shoulder closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.