But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from midnight, February 17 to 11.59pm March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1. Abnormal load travelling from Hucknall to Doncaster.

Drivers are being warned of roadworks taking place

• M1, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to junction 31, slip road closures and lane closures for inspections, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29a, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to Tibshelf, Lane closure due to survey works.

• M1, from 8pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 27 to junction 26, Lane closure due to maintenance works.