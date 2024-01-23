Derbyshire road closed following serious collision involving three vehicles as air ambulance attends
St Alkmund’s Way in Derby city centre is currently closed following a serious collision.
The road is closed in both directions near Cockpit Island and there is no access from either St Alkmund’s Way southbound or Eastgate.
Derbyshire Police confirmed that the incident involves a car, van and a 4x4 and the road is likely to be closed for some time. The air ambulance is currently at the scene.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use other routes.