Derbyshire road closed following serious collision involving three vehicles as air ambulance attends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road is closed in both directions near Cockpit Island and there is no access from either St Alkmund’s Way southbound or Eastgate.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that the incident involves a car, van and a 4x4 and the road is likely to be closed for some time. The air ambulance is currently at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up.