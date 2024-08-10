Derbyshire road closed due appearance of sinkholes
Derbyshire police have confirmed that a road in the county has been closed following the appearance of a number of sinkholes.
Union Road Bridge in New Mills has been closed after several small sinkholes appeared this morning. Police say the road is unsafe for vehicles or pedestrians to use and will remain closed until further notice.A footpath beneath the bridge, which crosses the River Goyt, will also be closed.
