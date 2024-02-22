Derbyshire restaurant closed after car crashed into building
A restaurant in Bolsover has been forced to close after a vehicle crashed into the building.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Courtyard Bistro at Cavendish Walk in Bolsover has been closed today (February 22).
This comes after a vehicle drove into the venue, damaging the building.
The bistro posted on Facebook that a vehicle has crashed into the building in the early hours of the morning, with the wall taking a battering.
Derbyshire Police has been contacted for a comment.