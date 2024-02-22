Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Courtyard Bistro at Cavendish Walk in Bolsover has been closed today (February 22).

This comes after a vehicle drove into the venue, damaging the building.

The bistro posted on Facebook that a vehicle has crashed into the building in the early hours of the morning, with the wall taking a battering.