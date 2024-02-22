News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Derbyshire restaurant closed after car crashed into building

A restaurant in Bolsover has been forced to close after a vehicle crashed into the building.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Courtyard Bistro at Cavendish Walk in Bolsover has been closed today (February 22).

This comes after a vehicle drove into the venue, damaging the building.

The bistro posted on Facebook that a vehicle has crashed into the building in the early hours of the morning, with the wall taking a battering.

Derbyshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebook