Derbyshire pub calls for customers to keep visiting amid closure of busy A-road - with disruption set to last until December

A pub in Derbyshire has issued a plea to customers amid the closure of a major A-road - with the venue remaining open and offering a discount on food for those who visit.

The closure of the A632 Chesterfield Road at Duckmanton by Severn Trent Water began on Monday, October 13 – to allow for repairs to a water pipe impacted by persistent leaks.

The west section of the A632 Chesterfield Road is currently shut, and will remain closed for three to four weeks. After this, the closure will be moved to the east section of the busy route, until the completion of the project in mid-December.

The Arkwright Arms pub, which is located along Chesterfield Road, has stressed that it remains open amid the road closure - with drivers still able to access the venue.

Severn Trent Water have confirmed that support is in place for residents and businesses impacted by the works. Credit: Arkwright Arms

In a statement published by the pub, a spokesperson said: “The Arkwright Arms is open. Please call in and see us for 10% off food. Despite the attempts by Severn Trent to make it look like the road is closed, this is not the case.

“During this phase of roadworks, Chesterfield Road is closed going up the hill towards Arkwright and Chesterfield, after the traffic lights at the bottom. However, it is still open from the Duckmanton and Bolsover direction, and Staveley Road is also still open from the Staveley and Inkersall direction.

“You can use these roads in both directions, you simply have to navigate around the road closure signs that are unnecessarily across the carriageway to still be able to use them.”

The team at the pub added: “We have asked Severn Trent to move these signs to the side. but they refuse. Additionally, with everybody needlessly cutting through Duckmanton village and down Tom Lane, it is causing disproportionately and dangerously high volumes of traffic in the area - which is pointless as the main roads are open.

The Arkwright Arms has issued a plea for customers to keep supporting the pub while the road closure is in place. Credit: Arkwright Arms

“Please, use the roads (that are open), drive around the road closure signs and why not pop in and see us for a pint too.”

The permit granted for the road closure would have allowed Severn Trent to shut the entire section of Chesterfield Road at once, including the Staveley Road junction – but they agreed to close the road in sections to maintain access to this junction and reduce congestion in the area while the works are underway.

Christina Massey, Community Communications Officer for Severn Trent, said that the works were necessary to avoid the risk of emergency repairs along Chesterfield Road in the future.

She said: “We’re investing £1.5m to replace 750m of pipework along the A632 Chesterfield Road, boosting the resilience of the local water network and reducing the risk of emergency repairs in future.

“We know this work is causing disruption, especially for those accessing essential services, and we’re grateful for everyone’s patience. Safety is our top priority, and we’re working closely with the council to manage traffic and signage — including keeping Staveley Road open and completing the work in phases to ease local impact.

Christina added that support was available for the Arkwright Arms and other businesses impacted by the roadworks - along with taxi reimbursements for people who live within the closure area.

“Support for local businesses like the Arkwright Arms is available through our Business Loss scheme and we’re offering taxi reimbursements for anyone who lives within the closure areas so they can connect to an operating bus service.

“We’re listening to feedback and making changes — including clearer signage, direct contact points, and regular progress updates on local social channels. We’re committed to keeping disruption to a minimum and supporting the community every step of the way.”

If your usual bus stop is within the closed section, Severn Trent will cover the cost of a taxi to either Arkwright Community Centre or Duckmanton Miners Welfare, so you can connect to a bus.

To claim book your taxi and keep an itemised receipt. You should then email your receipt and contact details to [email protected]

Stagecoach has updated its timetable for routes 1 and 2 to reflect the road closure. For more details visit the Stagecoach website here.