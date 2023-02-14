News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police issue update on crash which closed all four lanes of the M1 motorway at Chesterfield

Derbyshire police have praised emergency services after they rescued a person from a car following a road traffic collision.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:53am

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit issued the update on the crash which closed all four lanes of the M1 motorway at Junction 29 yesterday evening.

They thanked National Highways East Midlands, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust for assistance.

The motorway had to be closed temporarily to rescue a person from a vehicle, but luckily no serious injuries were reported.

The collision caused up to 50 minutes of delays, impacting drivers between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

