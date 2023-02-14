Derbyshire police issue update on crash which closed all four lanes of the M1 motorway at Chesterfield

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit issued the update on the crash which closed all four lanes of the M1 motorway at Junction 29 yesterday evening.

They thanked National Highways East Midlands, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust for assistance.

The motorway had to be closed temporarily to rescue a person from a vehicle, but luckily no serious injuries were reported.

