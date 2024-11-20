Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire police are appealing to drivers after an inquest into the death of a dad of two.

Jon Prigent, 47, of Chesterfield, died on July 30, 2020, following a tragic accident involving a trailer decoupling from its tractor before crashing the car in which he was travelling.

The inquest into Jon’s death, held at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court last week, heard that the degree of wear on the coupling elements of the tractor and trailer should have been apparent to an experienced user.

However, in the UK, vehicles which travel public highways on short distances for ‘agricultural use’ and have a maximum speed of 25 mph are exempt from periodic technical inspections.

Jon Prigent with his wife Catherine. Image courtesy of the family.

Commenting on the findings of the inquest, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Our sincere condolences go out to Mr Prigent’s family, who lost their loved one in tragic and preventable circumstances on that day in 2020.

“The sheer importance of vehicle safety checks cannot be underestimated, no matter the size or type of vehicle, as this case illustrates.

“Mr Prigent was killed after a trailer de-coupled from a tractor and struck a wall before toppling on to the car he was passenger in, in Station Lane Industrial Estate, Old Whittington on 30 July 2020.

“The trailer de-coupled due to excessive wear to the hook assembly of the tractor along with the eye of the trailer. This meant that the tow eye of the trailer was able to pass through the tip of the hook and keeper plate of the tractor.

“Tractors and trailers must be safe to use on the road and must comply with legislation including Regulation 100 (Construction and Use) and Section 40 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 – Using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

“It is the responsibility of all drivers to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy before they get behind the wheel, to ensure not only the safety of other road users, but also themselves.

“Guidance is available from the Health and Safety Executive, and the section regarding drawbar/pick-up hitch assemblies may be particularly useful to those using agricultural vehicles.

“Agricultural tractors and trailers are subject to roadside checks by police and the Driving Standards Agency, and in Derbyshire specialist officers visit farmers markets to carry out inspections on such vehicles as well as educating their users.”