Derbyshire Police appeal to motorists as more motorbikes expected in Peak District ahead of warmer months

Derbyshire Police has issued an appeal to motorists as more bikes are expected to be seen in Peak District.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST

Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have urged the motorists in Peak District to stay safe and ‘have eyes in the back of their heads’ as the warmer months are approaching.

In an appeal issued last weekend, a spokesperson for Hope Valley Police SNT said: “Bikers, as we enter the nicer months, you maybe contemplating dusting off your bikes and blowing a few cobwebs off the leathers driving around some of the beautiful scenic roads in our county.

“We can't stress enough the dangers of not wearing proper saftey gear whilst out on your motorbike.

Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have urged the motorists in Peak District to stay safe and ‘have eyes in the back of their heads’ as the warmer months are approaching.Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have urged the motorists in Peak District to stay safe and ‘have eyes in the back of their heads’ as the warmer months are approaching.
Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have urged the motorists in Peak District to stay safe and ‘have eyes in the back of their heads’ as the warmer months are approaching.
“All motorists, we urge you to always follow the highway code and please do ‘Think Bike!’ They may not be in your mirrors all the time. Especially if they are riding in an unconventional way, such as over pavements as shown above. You literally do need to have eyes in the back if your head. Always check your blind spots.

“Please don’t become a statistic.”

