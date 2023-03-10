Derbyshire Police appeal to drivers – after toddler rescued as cars stranded for hours in snow in Peak District

The cars driving east across the Pennines from Greater Manchester on the M62 through Peak District.

Derbyshire Police, Derbyshire Emergency Planning, Mountain Rescue Teams and Peak 4x4 Response were all braving through the snow for several hours to help the motorists.

Peak 4x4 Response reported that some of the motorists were stranded in six or seven feet drifts, halfway down roads.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team assisted Peak 4x4 Response and rescued a toddler from one of the vehicles.

Peak 4x4 Response said on Facebook: “Like us, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team are volunteers doing our bit to help the communities we live in, but please do think before you travel and do you really need to make that journey, and if you must do drive to conditions.

“Multiple accidents caused by unnecessary speeds, one being witnessed that ended up through a wall after taking a sign out. Luckily the occupants were ok, but it could have easily ended up differently.

“Derbyshire County Council will be posting regular updates along with Derbyshire Constabulary and please heed the good advice given. Peak Travel watch and Buxton Weather Watch also post regular updates in the High Peak specific.

“At this time in the morning I hope our responders are proud of themselves after being out several hours longer than the carer transport runs they started with, knowing they have also saved a few lives. It really is that dangerous out there.”

Following the incidents, Derbyshire Constabulary urged drivers not to travel in the Peak District ‘unless absolutely necessary’ as the majority of roads in High Peak and Derbyshire Dales are impassable.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary appealed: “Do not ignore road closed signs- they are there for your safety. Even if the road looks clear where you are, the conditions could be much worse further along.

“Roads in other parts of Derbyshire may also be treacherous due to the snow and ice, so please check before you set off.

“While gritting teams have been working hard overnight, the snow has continued to fall and temperatures have dropped.

“If you have to travel, allow extra time, make sure you have additional items that you might need for the journey and drive to the conditions.

“Derbyshire County Council has a number of traffic cameras in the county which can be useful so you can check conditions.