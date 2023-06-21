The incident took place on the westbound side of the dual carriageway close to the Sudbury roundabout around 11 am on Sunday, June 18.

The victim reported that a man in a silver estate car, which had yellow stickers on the back, forced her into the verge before stopping his car in front of her. He then got out of his car, shouted at her, opened her door, and took her keys – which he then threw into a bush – before driving off.

The woman, who was driving with her two young children in the back of the car, was helped by two women who stopped and helped her search for the keys.

The suspect was described as being in his late thirties or early fourties, white and around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He had mousy brown, rugged looking hair and had a short beard. He was wearing sunglasses and a navy-blue top.

The victim also saw that he had a white and ginger Akita dog in the back of his car.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and may have dashcam footage – in particular the two women who stopped to help the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23000373697:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101