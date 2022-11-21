Derbyshire passengers warned of travel disruptions as East Midlands Railway cancel train services

Customers who have purchased an Advance, Off-Peak, or Super-off-Peak ticket for the 26 November, may travel on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday, 29 November.

The industrial action will be taken by members of the ASLEF union which represents train drivers.

Customers who have purchased an Advance, Off-Peak, or Super-off-Peak ticket for November 26, may travel on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday, November 29.

Services on Sunday could also be impacted by the knock-on effects of the strikes. Customers are advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Will Rogers, Managing Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "As a result of strike action being taken by members of the ASLEF union we are not able to run any services on Saturday.