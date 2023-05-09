Derbyshire passengers warned of rail disruptions set hit to Wembley play-off final and Eurovision event

East Midlands Railway (EMR) services will be significantly reduced at the end of this week due to industrial action by members of the RMT and ASLEF unions.

This will mean disruption for Chesterfield football fans heading to the Wembley final play-off this weekend and Derbyshire passengers who have bought tickets for the Eurovision Final in Liverpool on Sunday.

EMR has urged passengers not to travel on Friday, May 12, as there will be no railway services operating due to members of the ASLEF union taking industrial action.

This strike action specifically affects train drivers and therefore EMR will be unable to operate any trains during the action. The strikes will also affect other train operating companies and their services across the country.

On Saturday, May 13, EMR will be operating a significantly reduced service with trains only running between 7 am and 7 pm with the last departures starting between 3 pm and 4.30 pm.

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary and be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country - with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

Customers should also ensure they check their full journey before traveling and are strongly advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.