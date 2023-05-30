Derbyshire passengers warned of disruption and delays as rail strikes leave no trains running

News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire passengers are being advised not to travel as no services will be running tomorrow – with more disruption to follow later this week.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th May 2023, 15:04 BST- 2 min read

East Midlands Railway (EMR) services will be significantly impacted by industrial action this week - starting tomorrow, on Wednesday, May 31.

There will be no services tomorrow or on Saturday, June 3, as members of the union ASLEF will take industrial action. This strike action specifically affects train drivers and therefore EMR will be unable to operate any trains during the action. The strikes will also affect other train operating companies and their services across the country.

Passengers should expect possible short notice cancellations or alterations on Thursday, June 1. This is due to action short of a strike taking place by members of the ASLEF Union.

There will be no services tomorrow, on Wednesday, May 31 or on Saturday, June 3, as members of the union ASLEF will take industrial action.
On Friday, June 2, EMR will be operating a significantly reduced service with trains due to industrial action by the RMT union - with the majority of trains only running between 07.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. – with the last departures starting between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

On this day Intercity trains will also start from Derby, rather than Sheffield due to the North Derby Block engineering works taking place. However, CrossCountry will be running a shuttle service between Sheffield and Derby and customers can travel between Sheffield and Nottingham to change for London services too.

Customers are being advised to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary and should be aware that strike action will affect other routes across the country - with very limited services running across the whole rail network.

Customers should also ensure they check their full journey before traveling and are strongly advised to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: "Unfortunately, we will be unable to run any services on Wednesday and Saturday and only a limited number on Friday.

"On Friday, we are advising customers to plan ahead and only travel by rail if absolutely necessary and understand how the engineering works north of Derby affect their journey. Customers are also strongly advised to check when the time of their last train is before setting off."

