Engineering work is taking place at Belper on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, closing several lines.

There will be no East Midlands Railway services between Derby and Sheffield or Derby and Matlock. Northern services between Nottingham and Sheffield will also be cancelled on both days. Rail replacement bus services will run along these routes all weekend.

Improvement works are also taking place along the Hope Valley line between Manchester and Sheffield to allow passenger trains to overtake slower freight trains along the line.

Passengers from Chesterfield are among those whose journeys will be disrupted.

There will be no trains on the route every weekend in July. Northern services from Manchester will terminate at Hope, and buses will operate from Chinley connecting onwards to Sheffield. Those with accessibility requirements should change at Hope as Chinley is not fully accessible.

For those using EMR services from Chesterfield towards Stockport, Manchester and Liverpool, replacement buses will run between Stockport and Sheffield/Chesterfield.

Neil Grabham, customer services director for EMR, said: “We are unable to run trains between Derby and Matlock and Derby and Sheffield on July 9 and 10, and therefore we are asking all customers to check before they travel.

“Rail replacement buses will be provided to help customers with their onward journeys and all customers are advised to allow extra time to complete their journeys.