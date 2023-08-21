Derbyshire motorists warned of delays on the M1 this morning
Derbyshire motorists are being warned of delays on the M1 this morning, after a lane of the motorway was closed
National Highways is reporting delays due to the incident, which is on the M1 northbound between junctions J31 and J32
One lane of the motorway has been closed due to a broken down vehicle this mornijg
National Highways say they are expecting normal traffic conditions to return 08:15 and 08:30am this morning.