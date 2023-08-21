News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire motorists warned of delays on the M1 this morning

Derbyshire motorists are being warned of delays on the M1 this morning, after a lane of the motorway was closed
Published 21st Aug 2023, 07:17 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 07:18 BST

Derbyshire motorists warned of delays on the M1 this morning.

National Highways is reporting delays due to the incident, which is on the M1 northbound between junctions J31 and J32

One lane of the motorway has been closed due to a broken down vehicle this mornijg

National Highways say they are expecting normal traffic conditions to return 08:15 and 08:30am this morning.

