Derbyshire motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident involving two cars

A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital following an incident in Matlock Bath.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
Officers were called to North Parade, Matlock Bath (A6) just before 11.25am on Sunday, February 25, following reports of a collision.

The incident involved a motorbike and two parked cars.

The motorbike rider suffered injuries to his leg which are not thought to be serious and was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service.