Derbyshire motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident involving two cars
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital following an incident in Matlock Bath.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to North Parade, Matlock Bath (A6) just before 11.25am on Sunday, February 25, following reports of a collision.
The incident involved a motorbike and two parked cars.
The motorbike rider suffered injuries to his leg which are not thought to be serious and was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service.