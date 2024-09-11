Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in September: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Heanor, Long Eaton, Ashbourne, High Peak and Derby

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 13:01 BST
Here are the locations for mobile speed camera vans across Derbyshire in September.

The police vehicles will be posted throughout north Derbyshire and south Derbyshire.

However they may also be stationed at locations other than those that are shown here.

Locations are published each month on the Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership website.

Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Heanor, Long Eaton, Ashbourne and Derby

1. Derbyshire mobile speed camera locations in September

Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Heanor, Long Eaton, Ashbourne and Derby Photo: Adobe

Photo Sales
Chatsworth Road

2. Chesterfield

Chatsworth Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Main Road

3. Hulland Ward

Main Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cromford Road

4. Wirksworth

Cromford Road Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldMatlockHeanorHigh PeakDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice